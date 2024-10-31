70-Year-Old Man Hospitalized Following Police Incident

Thursday, October 31st 2024, 9:14 am

By: News 9


An Oklahoma City police officer is on paid leave while an investigation is underway following an incident that sent a 70-year-old man to the hospital.

According to police, the man was involved in a car crash and was detained after refusing to sign a traffic citation.

A photo shared on social media by the man's daughter shows him handcuffed on the ground next to an officer, while another image reveals facial injuries sustained during the encounter.

The daughter says her father is still hospitalized.

Oklahoma City Police released a statement to News 9 saying:

"We understand the concerns this has raised in our community, and we want to assure you this incident is being taken very seriously. An investigation began immediately after the incident occurred and is currently ongoing."

The police department has not released further details about the circumstances leading to the man's detention.

