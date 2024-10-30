1 Hospitalized After SW Oklahoma City Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle crash injured one person Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near County Line Road and Southwest 104th Street.

The motorcyclist was seen being loaded onto an ambulance and taken from the scene.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation, no other vehicles were involved.