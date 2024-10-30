1 Hospitalized After SW Oklahoma City Motorcycle Crash

A motorcycle crash injured one person Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City, according to police.

Wednesday, October 30th 2024, 6:10 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near County Line Road and Southwest 104th Street.

The motorcyclist was seen being loaded onto an ambulance and taken from the scene.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation, no other vehicles were involved.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 30th, 2024

October 23rd, 2024

October 18th, 2024

October 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 31st, 2024

October 31st, 2024

October 31st, 2024

October 31st, 2024