Fire Crews Smothering Remaining Hotspots From Logan Co. Wildfire

After a wildfire threatened the community of Twin Lakes in Logan County, fire crews from across the county stepped in to hold back the flames while residents evacuated.

By: News 9

Over 2,500 acres and at least six homes were lost as fire crews worked to stamp out a wildfire Tuesday afternoon in Logan County, authorities say.

Firefighters said the wildfire threatened the community of Twin Lakes, which is just north of the Cimmaron River.

According to Logan County Emergency Management, this may have been the first time back-to-back emergency evacuation alerts have been issued in two days.

The first evacuation order was issued Monday after a wildfire began to spread in the eastern part of the county.

All departments within the county had been working on the fire, including the Crescent Fire Department, who unfortunately lost one of their command trucks in the fire, but all are safe and accounted for.

Logan County fire crews were gearing up to head to a separate fire near Cushing in Payne County when Tuesday's fire broke out near Highway 33 and West County Line Road.

Before the fire crossed the Cimarron River, emergency crews said they alerted residents living on County Line Road near Twin Lakes Sports Club.

Logan County Emergency Management said two task forces, one from Alfalfa County and another from Woods County, joined firefighters in their effort to push back flames from the Twin Lakes community.

In addition, Logan County Emergency Management said crews from Crescent, Twin Lakes and Cashion rotated crews in an out to give firefighter who had been on the line a break.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office was called in to assist with traffic control, while crews got a foothold on the fire and were able to push back the flames.

Logan County Emergency Management said crews were on scene all night monitoring the situation, and businesses and citizens in the area brought them water, Gatorade and food while they were working.

Additionally, the American Red Cross stepped in to help feed first responders.

On Wednesday, Logan County Emergency Management said the Kingfisher County Emergency Management has also joined their efforts.

