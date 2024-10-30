4 Homes Destroyed, Evacuations Ordered As Wildfires Continue To Burn In Kingfisher Co.

At least four homes and multiple barns have been destroyed by wildfires in southeastern Kingfisher County, prompting mandatory evacuations.

By: News 9, Elizabeth Fitz

-

At least four homes and multiple barns have been destroyed by wildfires in southeastern Kingfisher County, prompting mandatory evacuations.

Twin Lakes resident Lola Vensel evacuated with her six dogs after a police officer advised her to leave, and she now fears she may not have a home to return to.

Firefighters, supported by Red Cross volunteers like Dena Porter, are working in shifts, facing the challenge of nightfall to contain active fires and hot spots.

Evacuation orders remain in effect as crews continue battling the blaze.

CLICK HERE to download Watch Duty to track wildfires in your area.