1 Person Hit By Car In SE Oklahoma City

One person was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday in southeast Oklahoma City, police say.

Tuesday, October 29th 2024, 11:42 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was injured after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City Police said one person was found lying in the roadway at Southeast 44th Street near Interstate 35.

The southbound exit from I-35 to Southeast 44th Street has been closed at this time. The westbound lanes of Southeast 44th Street have also been closed.

This is a developing story.
