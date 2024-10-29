Epic Charter Schools Announce Teacher Layoffs, Pay Cuts

Epic Charter Schools announced layoffs and pay cuts for educators in response to lower-than-expected enrollment, the charter school said.

By: News 9

Epic Charter Schools announced layoffs and salary cuts on Friday in response to lower enrollment, the statewide educator said.

The school sent staff members a notice on Friday, saying it is going through a school-wide reorganization after enrollment numbers didn't meet expectations.

"Epic is currently experiencing some financial challenges due to student enrollment numbers not meeting our anticipated growth," the school's statement said. "In addition to significant cost-saving measures we have made in recent months, staffing position adjustments will also be necessary. These are not decisions we take lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on our community."

Teachers under contract with the school, and those with classes with less than 28 students, are now facing a $10,000 pay cut. Teachers earning a minimum of $60,000 a year will now be earning a minimum of $50,000 annually.

Epic made similar staff cuts back in 2021, saying enrollment sank after it skyrocketed during the pandemic.

It is unknown how many teachers will be laid off at this time.