‘The Promise:' How An OKC Nonprofit Helps Single Dads Navigate Parenthood

The latest national data shows single parents make up 34% of Oklahoma families. One Oklahoma non-profit program helps single fathers build financial security and strong relationships with their children.

Demetrious Thomas is an active member of his community. He helps others transform hardship into hope. Thomas said the promise of a better life is written for those who show up.

“I have the assignment to pour into other dads,” Thomas said. “I love it every day.”

Thomas serves as an intake specialist with TRUE Dads – a nonprofit program that helps single fathers build financial security and meaningful relationships with their children. TRUE Dads recruitment manager Ryan Siler and his team help fathers balance difficult schedules and find quality time with their children.

“Love is spelled T, I, M, E,” Siler said. “It’s very important. We give them creative ways to spend that time.”

TRUE Dads works to eliminate barriers so people can be successful. The program offers transportation and free meals during the program. They also help provide job coaching through Work Ready Oklahoma. Funding from the program comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Thomas grew up in Spencer on OKC’s east side. His life challenged him and taught him to navigate an uneven path as a single father.

“We didn’t have the tools and the resources that we needed,” Thomas said.

He sought TRUE Dads so he could learn healthy habits and be the best version of himself for his children. “When I wake up every morning, I look at them and I kiss ‘em goodbye before they get ready to go to school. That’s my motivation.”

TRUE Dads reminded him he wasn’t alone. His mentors gave him the power to be the dad he envisioned. “I felt supported because as a dad we don’t talk about our problems,” Thomas said. “For every Superman – at the end of the day you still have to be a Clark Kent.”

TRUE Dads Deputy program manager Kwame Wiafe said he was proud to have Demetrious serving alongside him. “He really understands what this program is about,” Wiafe said.

Senior program manager Jabar Shumate agreed. “Different from a lot of us – he is really called to do this work,” Shumate said.

Thomas shows other fathers what is possible when they show up for their families.

“Best believe – you're gonna see the promise,” Thomas said.