Burn Bans Remain Active Across Oklahoma Due To Drought Conditions, Strong Winds

A burn ban remains in place for several counties in Oklahoma.

By: News 9

The fire threat for northeastern Oklahoma is high to begin the week as drought conditions worsen and wind gusts reach upwards of 40 miles per hour.

A burn ban is in place for 44 counties including Kingfisher, Logan and Grady County. For more information, visit the Oklahoma Forestry Services website.

Assistant fire marshals are enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for open burns during the burn ban. Violations could result in a fine of up to $1,200 and/or six months in jail.

Outdoor burning—including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimineas—is prohibited under the burn ban. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are allowed.

In SW Oklahoma, a wildfire continues in portions of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on Monday, where officials estimate over 12,000 acres have burns and the fire is less than half contained.

Fortunately, relief is in the forecast with several chances of rain and showers this week, beginning on Wednesday.

Which Counties are under a burn ban in Oklahoma? (Oct. 28, 2024)

Ottawa Delaware Mayes Nowata Rogers Washington Wagoner Cherokee Adair Tulsa Creek Payne Logan Noble Kay Grant Logan Kingfisher McIntosh Haskell LeFlore McCurtain Pushmataha Choctaw Hughes Coal Atoka Bryan Pontotoc Garvin Carter Marshall Love Stephens Jefferson Grady Caddo Cotton Kiowa Tillman Kiowa Greer Jackson Harmon

Burn Ban Overview

Burn bans in Oklahoma, enforced by state law, prohibit all outdoor burning activities to mitigate wildfire risk. According to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, bans are determined by both immediate and long-term weather forecasts, wildland fuel conditions, current fire behavior, and recent fire occurrences.

County Commissioners Notification Process

County Commissioners in Oklahoma must follow specific steps to enact a burn ban. Upon passing a burn-ban resolution, they are required to notify the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division via email at OkBurnBans@ag.ok.gov. The department does not accept faxed copies, and resolutions received by 4:00 p.m. will be posted the same day on the Oklahoma Forestry Services website. Resolutions sent after this time are posted the following day. Additionally, county officials must inform local news media, law enforcement, and relevant state departments, including the Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department, and the Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Duration of County-Issued Burn Bans

A burn ban issued by County Commissioners is effective for a maximum of 14 days from the date of passage, according to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. If severe fire risks persist, subsequent resolutions may be passed and must follow the same notification procedures. A burn ban can also be rescinded through a similar process.

Types of Burn Bans

Oklahoma allows for two types of burn bans: county-issued and Governor-proclaimed. According to state guidelines, a Governor-issued burn ban supersedes county-issued bans and may cover multiple counties or the entire state.

Criteria for Issuing a Burn Ban

For county-issued bans, County Commissioners work with local fire chiefs to determine the need. As per the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, a county burn ban is justified when extreme fire danger exists, as defined by conditions like severe or extreme drought, limited precipitation forecasts, or high wildfire occurrences. When available, data also indicates whether a significant percentage of local wildfires were caused by escaped debris or controlled burns.

Governor-issued burn bans, which cover larger regions, are recommended by the Oklahoma Forestry Services based on extensive data on wildland fuel conditions and fire behavior, beyond the criteria used for county-level bans.

Enforcement and Penalties

County-issued burn bans carry penalties of up to $500, up to one year of imprisonment, or both for those convicted of violations. These resolutions are passed by a vote of the county commissioners. Governor-issued burn bans, authorized by the Governor following recommendations from Forestry Services, may remain in place until conditions improve. Violations of Governor-issued burn bans are punishable by fines up to $1,000, imprisonment for up to a year, or both. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry states that law enforcement officers statewide are responsible for enforcing both types of burn bans.