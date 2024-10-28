Crews Battle Grass Fire Off OK-33 In Logan County

Crews worked to extinguish a large grass fire off State Highway 33 in Logan County.

By: News 9

The scene was near OK-33 and Hiwassee Road.

There was heavy smoke in the area.

The National Weather Service in Norman issued a message at the request of Logan County Emergency Management for eastern Logan County.

Residents are requested to evacuate areas between Hiwassee Road and Coyle Road. And between County Road 73 and West 92nd Street. They ask that residents evacuate to Smitty's Gas Station on Highway 33 just west of Langston.

This fire is now contained, as of 2:30 p.m.