State Department Of Health Promotes Certification For Organizations Across Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma's Certified Healthy Oklahoma program encourages businesses and organizations to create healthier environments by providing certification for those that implement wellness initiatives and promote health among their communities.

By: News 9

The state of Oklahoma is recognizing businesses and organizations committed to promoting health and wellness through its Certified Healthy Oklahoma program.

Karen Leinbach from the State Department of Health joined News 9 to discuss how groups can achieve certification and the benefits of participating.

“Certified Healthy Oklahoma has actually been around for 21 years here in the state of Oklahoma,” Leinbach said. “It's a legislative mandate that allows the state Department of Health to recognize businesses, campuses, congregations, committees, early childhood centers, and schools that are going above and beyond to create healthy environments for all Oklahomans, where we live, work, learn, and play.”

The program aims to provide evidence-based strategies organizations can implement to enhance their health initiatives.

“We want you to take a moment every year to look and see what you're already doing, what are some new ideas, and what could you add into your organization to create a healthier place,” Leinbach said.

The certification process includes several categories such as nutrition, physical activity, tobacco, and mental health.

Leinbach said the goal is to make healthy choices more accessible to Oklahomans.

“When we can make drinking water available for free, when we can give employees a 15-minute break to get up and move, and when we can make non-smoking available in the workplace, we’re gonna see an overall increase in better health outcomes,” Leinbach said.

She said the initiative helps organizations identify areas for improvement and recognizes those excelling in wellness.

“Every year we do what we call grow and excel reports. We have three certification levels: basic, merit, and excellence. If you do not receive excellence, we will send you a report letting you know what areas to focus on,” Leinbach said.

In addition to health benefits, she said the program can also impact financial outcomes.

Interested organizations can apply for certification by visiting the Certified Healthy Oklahoma website, where they can select the appropriate category based on their size and resources.

“They have until November 1st to apply, and then we’ll work on reviewing all the applications,” Leinbach said.

Successful applicants will receive a certificate to display, signaling their commitment to health.