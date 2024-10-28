The Best Time To Trick-Or-Treat In The Oklahoma City Metro This Year

Here’s a guide to help you determine the best time to hit the streets on Thursday to ensure a great trick-or-treating night.

By: News 9

As Halloween approaches, children and parents are gearing up for one of the most anticipated nights of the year: trick-or-treating!

Here’s a guide to help you determine the best time to hit the streets and ensure a spooktacular experience.

Forecast Overview: Clear and Comfortable

This Halloween, the weather is shaping up to be absolutely delightful.

Meteorologist Lacey Swope says that following a few rainy days earlier in the week, we can expect clear skies and mild temperatures on Halloween night.

Here’s what to anticipate:

Temperature: Expect temperatures to start in the low 60s around dusk and gradually fall into the 50s as the night progresses. Wind: Light winds will make for a comfortable atmosphere. Conditions will be dry!

Ideal Trick-or-Treating Times

Based on the forecast, here’s when you should plan to go out for trick-or-treating in Oklahoma City:

Start Time: Aim to begin your trick-or-treating around 6:00 p.m. This is when temperatures will still be warm enough for lighter costumes, and excitement will be building as the sun sets. Peak Time: The peak trick-or-treating hours will likely be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. During this window, temperatures will remain in the low 60s, creating a perfect environment for kids to roam the neighborhoods. The sun is expected to set at around 7 p.m. Wrap-Up Time: By 8:30 p.m., temperatures will drop into the 50s, which is still manageable but might signal the time to start heading home, especially for younger children.

Safety Tips

While the weather looks great, safety is always a priority on Halloween night:

Costume Visibility: Make sure costumes are visible in the evening light. Consider adding reflective elements or glow sticks to help ensure safety.

Sgt. Eric Kirby of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office advises adding reflective tape or wristbands to costumes to add visibility.

Stay Together: Encourage kids to stick together in groups, and if they are older, remind them to keep an eye on each other.

Kirby encourages parents to go along whenever possible but suggests checking in every 30 minutes or using a tracking app if kids are out alone.

Use Crosswalks: Make sure to obey traffic laws by using crosswalks and staying on the sidewalk.

Kirby said children are twice as likely to be injured in a pedestrian-vehicle accident between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween compared to the same hours on other days.

Local Events and Alternatives

Some communities in Oklahoma host Halloween events or trunk-or-treat gatherings earlier in the week or on the weekend before Halloween. These can be a great way to enjoy the festivities in a safe, controlled environment.

