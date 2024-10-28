The Best Time To Trick-Or-Treat In The Oklahoma City Metro This Year

Monday, October 28th 2024, 8:48 am
As Halloween approaches, children and parents are gearing up for one of the most anticipated nights of the year: trick-or-treating!
Here’s a guide to help you determine the best time to hit the streets and ensure a spooktacular experience.
Forecast Overview: Clear and Comfortable
This Halloween, the weather is shaping up to be absolutely delightful.
Meteorologist Lacey Swope says that following a few rainy days earlier in the week, we can expect clear skies and mild temperatures on Halloween night.
Here’s what to anticipate:
Based on the forecast, here’s when you should plan to go out for trick-or-treating in Oklahoma City:
While the weather looks great, safety is always a priority on Halloween night:
Sgt. Eric Kirby of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office advises adding reflective tape or wristbands to costumes to add visibility.
Kirby encourages parents to go along whenever possible but suggests checking in every 30 minutes or using a tracking app if kids are out alone.
Kirby said children are twice as likely to be injured in a pedestrian-vehicle accident between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween compared to the same hours on other days.
Local Events and Alternatives
Some communities in Oklahoma host Halloween events or trunk-or-treat gatherings earlier in the week or on the weekend before Halloween. These can be a great way to enjoy the festivities in a safe, controlled environment.
