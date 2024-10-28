Halloween Safety Tips For Parents From The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office

With Halloween just days away, children will soon be out trick-or-treating in neighborhoods across the metro.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding parents to prioritize safety, as children are twice as likely to be injured in a pedestrian-vehicle accident between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Halloween compared to the same hours on other days.

Sgt. Eric Kirby of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office advises families to stick to crosswalks and ensure drivers see children before crossing.

“You want to be safe because people are going to be out driving. Go to the crosswalks. Use the lights. Travel there and make sure the drivers can see you—that they’re looking at the kids in the face before they cross,” Kirby said.

To make children more visible, Kirby recommends adding reflective tape or wristbands to costumes. “People are going to be driving at the same time, they’re going to be looking around at everything, and that little reflective tape or strap will stand out when car lights hit it,” he explained.

Kirby also suggests avoiding costumes that present safety hazards, such as masks or oversized clothing that can cause tripping.

While the Sheriff’s Office advises parents to accompany their children trick-or-treating up to age 12 or 13, they report that 12% of parents allow children as young as 5 to go alone. Kirby encourages parents to go along whenever possible but suggests checking in every 30 minutes or using a tracking app if kids are out alone.

“There’s different apps out there that you can actually help you keep track of your kids, while they’re still having fun and getting candy,” Kirby said.