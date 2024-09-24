Oklahoma City Gears Up For Spooky Season With Halloween Events

Oklahoma City is hosting a variety of Halloween events and activities for all ages this October, including haunted houses, family-friendly festivals, and spooky parties.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

Oklahoma City is transforming into a Halloween wonderland this October, offering a variety of spooky events and activities for all ages. From family-friendly festivities to thrilling haunted houses, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

One of the city's most popular Halloween attractions is Fright Fest at Frontier City. This annual event features haunted houses, thrilling rides, live shows, and family-friendly activities. For those seeking a more immersive experience, Haunt the Zoo at the Oklahoma City Zoo offers a spooky twist on a classic day out.

For families with young children, Pumpkinville at the Myriad Botanical Gardens is a must-visit. This event features pumpkin-themed activities, games, and crafts, making it a fun and festive experience for the whole family.

Adults looking for a night of fun can check out the Halloween Bash at the Aloha Backyard or the Monster Mash Halloween Dance at The Station Recreation Center. These events offer live music, dancing, and spooky decorations.

Other popular Halloween events in Oklahoma City include:

Ghouls in Bloom at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art Boots, Bandanas, and Barbecue at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum History & Haunts at the Oklahoma History Center

For a complete list of Halloween events and activities in Oklahoma City, please visit the following websites:

Whether you're looking for a family-friendly outing or a frightfully good time, Oklahoma City has something to offer this Halloween season.

Sources: