OSU Football Mom Battles Breast Cancer, Finds Strength In Family And Football

Jennifer Kelley, a devoted OSU Cowboys fan and mother of defensive lineman Aden Kelley, has faced more than just the highs and lows of three-and-a-half-hour games.

By: News On 6, News 9

Jennifer Kelley, a devoted OSU Cowboys fan and mother of defensive lineman Aden Kelley, has faced more than just the highs and lows of three-and-a-half-hour games.

In May 2023, a routine mammogram led to a life-changing diagnosis: breast cancer.

“She told me she was 99% sure I had breast cancer,” Jennifer recalled. “I was very much so in shock.”

Her strength and determination became apparent as she refused to let her illness interfere with her role as Aden’s biggest supporter.

"People wouldn’t have even known what she was going through,” Aden said. “I never wanted to see Mom feeling bad, but she was so strong—she wouldn’t miss a game, no matter what.”

Through last season, Jennifer attended every Saturday game, despite enduring chemotherapy just days before.

“I’d have treatment on Wednesday and would be at the game on Saturday,” she shared.

Aden, inspired by her resilience, took on the role of his mom’s cheerleader.

“It was cool to see her jump those hurdles,” he said.

This month, Jennifer underwent a double mastectomy and is ready to move forward with her life.

“I’m ready for it to be over, to hit that one-year mark, then five, then ten,” she said.