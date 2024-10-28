Local Bar Seeks Man Accused Of Breaking Glass On Front Door

Sunday, October 27th 2024, 11:09 pm
A metro bar is asking for the public's help in identifying a patron accused of destroying property.
Video surveillance at The Friends of Friends bar in NW Oklahoma City showed the man punching the door as he was being escorted out.
According to the business, it shattered the door and the glass injured an employee.
If you recognize the man, call police.
