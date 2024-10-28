Local Bar Seeks Man Accused Of Breaking Glass On Front Door

A metro bar is asking for the public's help in identifying a patron accused of destroying property.

Sunday, October 27th 2024, 11:09 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A metro bar is asking for the public's help in identifying a patron accused of destroying property.

Video surveillance at The Friends of Friends bar in NW Oklahoma City showed the man punching the door as he was being escorted out.

According to the business, it shattered the door and the glass injured an employee.

If you recognize the man, call police.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 27th, 2024

October 28th, 2024

October 28th, 2024

October 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 28th, 2024

October 28th, 2024

October 28th, 2024

October 28th, 2024