REACTION: Sooners Stumble In 2nd Half As No. 18 Ole Miss Pulls Away For 26-14 Win

The Sooners lost to No. 18 Ole Miss 26-14 on Saturday, extending the losing streak to three.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

The Sooners took the field against Ole Miss on Saturday with Jackson Arnold firmly as the starting quarterback and Joe Jon Finley as the new offensive coordinator after letting go of Seth Littrell earlier in the week.

OU started strong in the first half and the offense put together some effective drives that fans have not been used to seeing in 2024.

Arnold had a pair of touchdown passes to Bauer Sharp and Jacob Jordan in the first half to put the Sooners up 14-10, but it was all Ole Miss after that.

Oklahoma failed to score another point as the Rebels offensive woke up and scored 16 unanswered for the 26-14 victory.

Arnold went 22/31 for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns while Jovantae Barnes led the way on the ground for the Sooners with 67 yards. He also had the most receiving yards with 57.

Related: No. 18 Ole Miss Uses Big 3rd Quarter To Take Down Oklahoma, 26-14

Here are some reactions from the game:



