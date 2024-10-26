Guthrie Secures Road Victory Over Altus, 56-34

The Guthrie Bluejays dominated on the road against Altus, pulling off a decisive 56-34 win.

By: News 9

The Guthrie Bluejays dominated on the road against Altus, pulling off a decisive 56-34 win.

With just 20 seconds left in the first half, Blake Doles powered through a pile to extend Guthrie’s lead to 28-14 at halftime. In the third quarter, junior Elijah Smith added to the momentum with a swift move outside, shaking off a defender for another rushing touchdown.

Guthrie's strong offensive performance secured them a big road victory, improving their standing in the season.