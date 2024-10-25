Task Force To Make Recommendations On Bringing Business Courts To OKC, Tulsa

Governor Kevin Stitt has created a task force to look at business courts, with a long-term goal of driving economic growth in Oklahoma.

-

The 11-member task force will look at ways to bring business courts to OKC and Tulsa. This is something that Governor Stitt says will show the rest of the nation that Oklahoma is open for business.

“Creating a better business in the state of Oklahoma is good for everyone,” said Rep. Jon Echols, (R-Oklahoma City). “This is to handle complex business litigation to make us a more business-friendly state and to really join with what the vast majority of states have done.”

Echols will serve as the chairman of the business court task force. “We have an incredible group and I think we're gonna come up with a great product to send to the legislature,” said Echols.

The group is made up of experts from across the panel, including judges, in-house counsel, and practicing lawyers. The task force will come up with recommendations for legislation dealing with the creation of business courts.

“What we're trying to do with the committee is to give the legislature some idea on how to do them right,” said Rep. Echols.

Governor Kevin Stitt said in a statement, “We plan on making our state the top destination for companies looking for a consistent and thorough legal process.”

Governor Stitt signed Senate Bill 473 into law during the 2024 legislative session, which laid the groundwork for the task force. They will be studying both the existing Oklahoma court structure and business court systems in other states.

As of 2023, at least 30 other states held business court. “Whether we're talking about getting cases settled faster, or with more expertise, that is an easy way to have better economic development inside this state,” said Rep. Echols.

An initial report will be issued by January 1, 2025, then the task force will provide its final report, including recommendations on the court’s jurisdiction, legal procedure, and judicial qualification, by January 1, 2026.