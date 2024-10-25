OKC Resident Survey Reveals Homelessness As Top Concern

A new survey reveals Oklahoma City residents consider homelessness the number one problem facing the city. The latest data shows homelessness in the city grew from last year.

Meghan Mueller took over leadership of the Homeless Alliance in April. She says the concerns offer an opportunity to grow the work they do every day.

“We see people suffering,” Mueller said. “That’s hard. No one likes to see another human being suffering.”

The OKC Point in Time Count shows more than 1,800 people living without homes — a 28% increase from last year.

“It was a drastic jump,” Mueller said. “With the end of the pandemic and many of those resources winding down, we were fully expecting to see homelessness rise.”

Mueller also pointed to the development and growing foot traffic downtown.

“It’s making homelessness more visible,” Mueller said.

OKC residents and business owners have taken notice.

“I empathize with business owners who are struggling with managing this problem,” Mueller said.

An annual OKC survey shows homelessness tops people’s concerns – more than road quality and traffic issues. Mueller said problem-solving starts with recognition.

“It gives us some momentum to work with,” Mueller said. “The only thing that solves this problem is a home.”

Mueller's organization and city efforts, such as Key to Home, to invest in affordable housing, have changed hundreds of lives.

“That’s what gives me hope,” Mueller said.

Mueller sees signs of progress and people behind the numbers.

“People can change, and we believe deeply that people deserve a place to call home, and that as a community we’re all stronger when all of our friends and neighbors have that,” Mueller said.

Mueller said a grant through United Way will help them launch a diversion pilot program. That program will help people before problems become too big to manage. The Homeless Alliance plans to open its winter shelter next week.