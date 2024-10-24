Former Oklahoma County Detention Officer Faces New Charges After Initial Embezzlement Arrest

A former Oklahoma County detention officer facing embezzlement charges has been arrested again. Jail officials say its investigative unit dug deeper and uncovered more criminal activity, such as grand larceny and forgery.

A former Oklahoma County detention officer facing embezzlement charges has been arrested again. Jail officials say the investigative unit uncovered additional criminal activity, including grand larceny and forgery.

“It's extremely disappointing,” said Brandi Garner, Oklahoma County Detention Center CEO.

Euitt Sharp spent 10 years as a detention officer at the Oklahoma County jail before his fall from grace.

“There are a lot of people that counted on him to do the right thing and lead by example, and he failed to do so,” Garner said.

The veteran officer was arrested earlier this month for embezzlement, accused of stealing $549 from a resident who was booked into the jail in September. The investigation kicked off after the resident was released, and the money that was supposed to be in a trust account could not be located. Wednesday, Sharp was arrested again by members of the Oklahoma County Detention Center Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators discovered five more instances where Sharp allegedly stole more money, including $2,000 from one inmate, then forging a document so the money wouldn't show up in the computer system.

“We have to hold people accountable,” Garner said. “It doesn't matter if it's somebody that is incarcerated here or if it's one of our own staff members.”

Garner credits the Criminal Investigations Division with doing that.

“They get to the bottom of what's actually occurring in this facility,” she said.

Back in August, the division arrested two detention officers, Kaylyn Crawford, and Xzavier Nicholson for smuggling illegal goods into the jail. Both were new to their positions.

“I think there’s a number of people that get here with the best of intentions and they see an opportunity and the temptation is too much for them,” said Garner.

With additional training, Garner hopes this next round of cadets graduating on Thursday won't fall victim to corruption.

“They've had a lot of reality-based training which we're very proud of, it's the latest addition to our academy,” Garner said. “Certainly, some people slip through the background process because they have no criminal history and it's very difficult to identify somebody who might do that or that is being hired on with that intent.”

The next academy is Nov. 4 and Garner is hoping for up to 40 cadets.

Meanwhile, Sharp was terminated after his first arrest. He is currently out on a $10,000 bond.