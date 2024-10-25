LIVE UPDATES: Oklahoma Wildfires Burning

Due to high winds and a dry climate, several grass fires started in Oklahoma on Friday. Here is a list of the current ones.

By: News 9

-

Due to high winds and a dry climate, several grass fires started in Oklahoma on Thursday and Friday Here is a list of the current ones:

Friday

OKLAHOMA COUNTY

Crews are responding to a grass fire near Newalla. The scene is by Southeast 149th Street and South Peebly Road.

Authorities say that half an acre has burned.

Thursday

COMANCHE COUNTY

A large grass fire is burning in the Medicine Park area. This fire is contained.

Operations to address the Rush Fire on Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge are ongoing. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services estimate 4,400 acres have been burned. The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has the following road closures:

Indiahoma Road due to smoke impacts Highway 115 south of the Visitor Center and on Highway 49 at Indiahoma Road. The closure is for all public use areas east of Indiahoma Road, including the Dog Run Hollow Trail System, Boulder Cabin and Picnic Areas, Lost Lake, Doris Campground, the Environmental Education Center, the Visitor Center, Holy City, the Parallel Forest, and Mount Scott.

Comanche County Emergency Management released this statement:

"The Evacuation Order associated with the Rush Fire has been lifted. Residents of evacuated areas: Mount Sheridan Estates, Mountain Village Park, Meers, Camp Y'shua can now return to News Release Office of Communications Southwest Region www.fws.gov/news their homes. Fire Fighters are continuing to work in the area, please use caution when returning. ONLY Residents will be allowed back in these areas."

CADDO COUNTY

Authorities are responding to a grass fire west of Cogar. The fire is near Highway 152 and Highway 37, as well as Southwest 89th Street. This fire is contained.

LINCOLN COUNTY

Crews are responding to a grass fire two miles northwest of Agra, just west of Highway 18. This fire is almost out.

LOGAN COUNTY

Crews are working a large grass fire six miles southwest of Cashion. The scene is near Charter Oak Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Edmond, Deer Creek, Cashion, and Oakcliff are all at the scene. This fire was contained to approximately 50 acres.

DEER CREEK

There was a grass fire that authorities responded to near 206th Street and May Avenue. This is now out.

MORRISON

Authorities responded to two large fires in Morrison Thursday.

One fire was west of Highway 64 and Highway 177. The other fire was just south of the first one.

55 trucks helped contain this fire.

No injuries have been reported from this fire.

In total, about 1400 acres were burned. This fire is contained.

NORTHEAST OKC

Crews were fighting a grass fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Fire Department said they called in additional crews to help extinguish the flames.

The scene was near East Britton Road and North Kelley Avenue. This is now out.

FIRE THREAT ZONES

Many counties are under a burn ban, and the list keeps growing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.