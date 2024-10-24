Daily Dose: Getting A Mammogram Without Insurance

In this edition of Daily Dose, a viewer asks Dr. Lacy Anderson if there are options to get a low-cost mammogram without insurance.

By: News 9

She said:

Oklahoma Breast Care and Integris offer a reduced rate for cash-pay patients in October.

OU Breast Health Network offers free mammogram diagnostic services and treatment to uninsured women and low-income communities.

Take Charge offers free mammograms and pap tests to uninsured and low-income women ages 50 to 64.

Oklahoma Project Women offers free mammograms, diagnostic care, and surgeries to those without insurance.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation can connect you with services that offer free screening mammograms.