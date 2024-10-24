OSDH: No E. Coli Cases Reported In Oklahoma After Outbreak Linked To McDonald's Quarter Pounder

Thursday, October 24th 2024, 5:03 am
Oklahoma health experts are talking to residents about the spread of E. coli after multiple cases reporting the foodborne illness from a nationwide fast-food chain.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 29 cases and one death, all linked to McDonald's cheeseburgers, most notably, the Quarter Pounder.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said although multiple cases of E. coli have been linked to food from McDonald's, no such cases have been reported in Oklahoma.
McDonald's has since pulled the burger, beef patties and onions from the menu at some Oklahoma stores.
OSDH said all foodborne illnesses are tested at the Public Health Laboratory in Stillwater.
