NBA Season Predictions: Will The OKC Thunder Make The NBA Finals?

The NBA regular season tips off Tuesday night with a pair of games ahead of a full slate on Wednesday.

Last season, OKC claimed the top seed in the Western Conference. They return to the court on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Griffin Media Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee talked about the return of Thunder Basketball:

Back in August, I was asked if I had any questions about the Thunder - I replied "No - not really."

I still stand by that answer with the 17th season of Thunder basketball starting on TNT Thursday night in Denver.

The additions of Guard Alex Caruso and Center Isaiah Hartenstein (possibly out until December with a left-hand injury) answered any questions I may have had about the team. Caruso gives OKC another outside shooting threat and bolsters an already good defensive-minded team. Oh, AC is the oldest player on the team entering the season. Hartenstein compliments Chet Holmgren, giving the Thunder two 7-footers who are difference-makers when they're on the court, especially at the same time.

I always say OKC's biggest opponent is injuries, that aspect of the game can crush any team (just ask OU football right now). With that in mind, the depth of this year's squad is among the best in the league. I'll take the glass is half-full approach and be thankful that I-Hart's (Hartenstein) injury is not season-ending.

This will be my 10th season covering the Thunder home-and-away for Griffin Media and for the third time in that stretch I feel they can win it all, win the NBA Title.

In my first season, 15-16, the Thunder missed the NBA Finals by one win. Then two years later, 17-18 season I thought they had a chance with the addition of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

The trio of Russell Westbrook-George and Carmelo got off to a slow start, but they turned the corner and hit their stride entering January. Then the unpredictable happened, Andre Roberson went down with a season-ending injury in Detroit and at the end of the regular season, they finished a 20-14 record after losing Roberson. Bounced by the Jazz in Round One.

Here's how I think it will all shake out at the end of the season. Fingers crossed for minimal Thunder injuries. They're in for a memorable season if they can avoid the injury bug.

At the All-Star break, I will make my bold prediction for the NBA Finals and which team wins it all, plus the MVP award, Coach of the Year Award and Rookie of the Year honors; an award that is wide open right now.

Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee's predictions for the 2024-25 NBA Season:

Western Conference Playoff Teams (in no order)

Thunder Mavericks Timberwolves Grizzlies Kings Nuggets Suns Warriors

Eastern Conference Playoff Teams (in no order)

76ers Knicks Celtics Pacers Bucks Cavaliers Magic Heat





NBA Western Conference Finals

Oklahoma City vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA Finals

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Thunder Up!

Sports Reporter Jeremie Poplin's predictions for the 2024-25 NBA Season:

Western Conference (in order)

Thunder Nuggets Mavericks Timberwolves Suns Grizzlies Pelicans Kings Warriors Lakers Rockets Spurs Clippers Jazz Trail Blazers





Even though A different franchise has earned the No. 1 playoff seed in the Western Conference in each of the last seven seasons... I still went with OKC. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as an MVP candidate at 26, while young talent Jalen Williams and promising big man Chet Holmgren bolster the roster. With strong role players, the team ranked first in three-point shooting and top-five in defensive efficiency. Adding Alex Caruso, an elite perimeter defender, and Isaiah Hartenstein to address rebounding issues. Those were the two biggest needs for this team. The injury to Hartenstein combined with Williams's injury makes the front court a little thin to start the year which could/will impact the win total for the season. Still, I like them in the long run of the season.

Denver. Nikola Jokic remains the best player in the world, but the Nuggets have lost multiple guys, including Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. This ain't your Champion Nuggets roster. Jamal Murray returning to star form is a must after a disappointing playoff performance. Can he find a way out of his funk? He better for $208 Million. While Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. provide reliable support, the Nuggets also need young players like Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson to step up. They won 57 games last year. Bench has probably even improved a bit, but depth is still a concern. Are they as good? No. Jokic doesn't get injured and has led worse teams to 50-win seasons. They will not have a significant drop-off

Mavs. The Mavericks made significant roster changes after reaching the NBA Finals, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving still leading the team. New additions Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and Quentin Grimes replace Derrick Jones Jr., Tim Hardaway Jr., and Josh Green. While Thompson’s shooting complements Doncic and Irving, If Dereck Lively II continues to grow and the presence of P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford bolsters the frontcourt...watch out. Luka misses games and has the last several years, so how do they handle the 15 - 20 games a year he misses? You can argue they made the most improvements of any team. Can you have Luka and Thompson on the floor in playoffs and hope to stop anyone?

Minnesota. Trading star Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks for Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle is an upgrade to me. While Towns is the best player in the deal, DiVincenzo’s shooting and Randle’s shot creation could complement the existing core. Now, the franchise relies heavily on 23-year-old Anthony Edwards, that's a lot of pressure for him and we saw signs of how much it impacted him during the playoffs. Fortunately, Minnesota boasts the league's top defense, anchored by Rudy Gobert, with Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker providing strong perimeter support. I doubt they can play at that level again for an entire season and that matters in a loaded west. Naz Reid is back, while rookies Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. should be fun to watch.

Phoenix. How many games can Durant, Beal, and Booker actually play together this year? They are going to shoot a ton of 3's which will benefit them with the coaching change. Signing Tyus Jones and Monte Morris will help, but I just question where they are mentally when we get into the winter months if things don't work well.

Everyone else is non-contender.

Eastern Conference (in order)

Celtics Bucks Cavaliers Knicks 76ers Pacers Magic Heat Hawks Raptors Hornets Bulls Detroit Nets Wizards





The Celtics are my pick to win the championship this year even with Kristaps Porzingis out until Jan. Let's face it...he will be out longer than that. This is in my opinion the most complete team offensively and defensively when they are healthy and motivated. Motivation shouldn't be a problem after what went down in the Olympics with two of the biggest stars in Boston. They can shoot and have multiple people who can manipulate defense with the dribble and off-the-ball movement. I do think there is a drop off from 1 to 2 in a little bit more of a drastic fashion than the West.

Bucks. No other way to say this other than they are old. What will we see out of a 34-year-old Lillard? They did add Taurean Prince, Delon Wright, and Gary Trent Jr. in the offseason to help the quality of depth. Middleton is injured again to start the season, so there will be a transition period for this team. Giannis is still elite and can drag this group through the East with just how good he is. Have they improved perimeter defense enough to be a legit contender?

Cavs. A great two-year run for them and now a new head coach in Kenny Atkinson. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are fantastic combined with bigs Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. The pressure is on Mobley to take the next step in his career. The Cavs need that to happen if they want to challenge the real contenders in the league. Jaylon Tyson is an exciting addition.

Knicks. Jalen Brunson is the superstar New York didn't know it was getting when they signed him in free agency. Now he gets to see what it is like in New York playing with a roster that should be in the top 4 of the East while shouldering the pressure of a franchise that consistently underachieves. OG Anunoby was a nice addition last year, now the Knicks added Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony-Towns in the offseason to really ramp up expectations. They have a great top 7 group of guys, but they have not always been healthy through long stretches of their careers. Just find a way to get everyone healthy for the postseason and try to grind wins out.

76ers. It's already happening. Paul George is banged up with a bone bruise in his knee and Joel Embiid might take a bit to return. I know Embiid is the star, but this team will live and die with Tyrese Maxey. I'm not convinced this group can stay healthy enough or be able to put playoff performances of the past from star players behind them. Don't get me wrong this roster is really, really, good. Adding Reggie Jackson Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, and Guerschon Yabusele will help. They have the highest upside of any team in the East not named Boston. The

The Pacers aren't good enough offensively.

The Magic are fun but need more time to develop.

The Heat really need a better year out of Jimmy Butler.

Others are not contenders.