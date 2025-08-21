Top 10 Oklahoma high school football players: Colton Yarbrough of Durant earns no. 10 spot

Durant defensive standout Colton Yarbrough, a four-star Arkansas commit, went from small-town Oklahoma roots to becoming one of the state’s most highly recruited players thanks to his size, speed, and relentless work ethic.

By: Chris Williams

-

Durant’s Colton Yarbrough is a four-star recruit who is committed to Arkansas, proving you can find big-time talent in small-town Oklahoma.

MEASUREABLES

Colton is 6’4 (on the cusp of 6’5), 240 pounds and his frame looks like it can easily carry another 40+ pounds. He is also long with an impressive wingspan and lengthy stride. It is no wonder he was widely recruited before he even flourished on the field, as his potential is easy to spot. He has surprising speed for a big guy, giving him the upper hand coming off the edge, getting to the quarterback.

EARLY ATTENTION

Colton grew up playing 8-man football in Caddo, Oklahoma, and says he wasn’t really a key player. That is, until his growth spurt in 7th grade, shooting up to 6’4. He would get his first Division I offer the next year, as an eighth-grader.

Colton said, “It felt unreal, to be honest. You know, I had Vanderbilt calling me, telling me, ‘Hey, you got this offer.’ I was like, ‘Vanderbilt is in the SEC, right?’ You know, it was crazy.”

His head coach at Durant, Todd Vargas, said, “He's never let it go to his head. In fact, all it's done is push him to really prove that he's worth those offers.”

FOOTBALL MENTALITY

There has never been a question about Colton’s physical capabilities on the football field, but he had to put some work into developing the mental part of it.

Colton said, “Sean Cooper from C4 has poured into me about how I need to be confident. He showed me that I can be confident in myself because I wasn't I wasn't always the top dude. Growing up, I was the second-string dude.”

Coach Vargas added, “Coming in as a freshman with offers he wasn’t really getting any playing time until his junior year... that was that was pretty tough on him. He was still growing into himself learning the game.”



























