WATCH: Brent Venables Discusses Offensive Coordinator Change In First Press Conference Since Seth Littrell's Departure

Brent Venables discussed OU Football's offensive coordinator situation in his first press conference after firing offensive coordinator Seth Littrell.

By: News 9

Brent Venables hosted his first press conference on Tuesday after firing offensive coordinator Seth Littrell.

News broke that the Sooners would be parting ways with Littrell on Sunday, the day after losing to South Carolina 35-9.

Venables discussed the recent decision to replace Littrell as offensive coordinator, marking a significant shift in the team’s strategy.

Venables confirmed that Joe Jon Finley would take over play-calling duties, and offensive analyst Kevin Johns was promoted to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“Incredibly hard decision on many levels,” Venables said. “We're not playing winning football on that side of the ball, and I thought a change would be appropriate. A change in leadership, a new voice, a new perspective, a new lens, strategy game planning, sequencing, all of those things that go along with that position.”

Despite acknowledging the offensive struggles, Venables emphasized that the challenges extend beyond Littrell’s leadership.

"All the blood doesn't fall at the hands of coach Litrell. There's lots of different issues that have been problems," Venables said.

He noted a series of factors contributing to the team’s inconsistency and lack of offensive output but ultimately held the offensive coordinator accountable for the team’s performance.

With the changes in the coaching staff, Venables said he is focused on the immediate task at hand: preparing the team to compete in the coming weeks and finding a path back to offensive success.

"Focus on getting better right now. We need to get better," Venables said. "My main focus right now is getting us prepared for this week and putting together a good game plan in all three phases and giving our players the chance to be successful."