OU Men's Golf Coach Ryan Hybl Inducted Into Golf Coaches Hall Of Fame

Ryan Hybl, the head coach of the University of Oklahoma's men's golf team, was named to the 2024 Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

By: News 9

Ryan Hybl, the head coach of the University of Oklahoma's men's golf team, was named to the 2024 Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

OU Athletics said Hybl is the winningest coach in program history and leader of the 2017 national championship team.

Hybl is the second Sooner coach to earn the honor, following Gregg Grost, who led Oklahoma to the 1989 national championship and was inducted in 2005.

OU Athletics hired Hybl in 2009, and he has led OU to a national championship in 2017, 13 consecutive NCAA Finals appearances, and the 14-best single-season scoring records in program history.

His 46 tournament wins are the 13th most in Division I men’s golf history and fourth among all active coaches, according to OU Athletics.

He has coached 14 Sooners to 30 All-America honors, producing at least one honoree in all but two seasons as head coach.

He has developed 14 All-Big 12 honorees, one Haskins Award winner, and seven PGA Tour U graduates. The Dave Williams National Coach of the Year award recipient in 2022, Hybl has guided Oklahoma to three Big 12 titles (2018, 2022, 2023) and four NCAA Regional crowns (2015, 2018, 2022, 2024).

His teams have ranked at No. 1 in the national rankings in six seasons, including the active 2024-25 season, during which the Sooners are the consensus top team in the country.

OU Athletics said before joining Oklahoma, Hybl was an All-American golfer at the University of Georgia, playing under GCAA Hall of Famer Chris Haack.

He transitioned into coaching, serving as an assistant under Haack at UGA in 2005.

Hybl helped guide the Bulldogs to 18 team victories, including two SEC championships and the 2008 NCAA East Regional title while making the NCAA Championship every year.

Hybl will be inducted on December 10 in Las Vegas alongside Arizona State head coach Matt Thurmond.

Both were nominated by their peers and selected by the GCAA Hall of Fame Committee, which includes over 160 members.