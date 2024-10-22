Hometown Heroes: James Womack

Our Hometown Hero this week is James Womack, a teacher and coach at Northwest Classen High School.

By: News 9

Womack is a teacher and coach at Northwest Classen High School.

He has been an educator for 28 years.

He was recommended as a hero due to his work in the food and clothing store for students.

He and a colleague worked to transform the pantry in his office, which provides students with food, clothes, hygiene products, and more.

He said he adores all of his students, and he wants every kid in his classroom to feel like his favorite student.

If you would like to help with the food pantry and closet, CLICK HERE to see their Amazon wishlist.