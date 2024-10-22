OKC For Soccer Names Founding Committee Members

Tuesday, October 22nd 2024, 10:00 am
OKC for Soccer, Oklahoma City’s professional soccer club initiative, has announced the founding members of its committee.
A press release said they would have a diverse panel of 33 local civic, business, sports, and cultural leaders who they think represent all of Oklahoma City.
They said the OKC for Soccer Committee aims to reflect the vibrant community of Oklahoma City and ensure broad representation in the club’s development.
“We have been blown away by the enthusiasm and groundswell of support surrounding professional soccer in Oklahoma City, especially the prospect of adding a women’s team,” said Court Jeske, partner at Echo, the majority investor in the OKC for Soccer initiative. “As we continue to reimagine the future of soccer in our city, we are thrilled to have advisors joining us from key corners of our region. Their wide-ranging perspectives and unique insights will be critical to shaping a vision that is truly representative of our community.”
OKC for Soccer is led by Echo, who recently became Energy FC's majority owner and plans to launch a brand review that includes adding a women’s team.
Echo said the initiative emphasizes community input to ensure the new soccer club reflects Oklahoma City's identity and aspirations today and in the future.
The committee's founding members are listed below (in alphabetical order).
Bill Anoatubby
Governor, Chickasaw Nation
Donna Bartley
President, Bartley Industries
Mike Beckham
CEO, Simple Modern
Brian Byrnes
Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Oklahoma City Thunder
Nathan Cao
Founder & President, Omega Investments LLC
Advisory Board Member, Greater OKC Asian Chamber of Commerce
Board Member, OKC Asian District Cultural Association
David Castillo
President & CEO, Greater OKC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Zac Craig
President, Visit OKC
Mackenzie Dilbeck
Executive Associate Athletics Director | Chief of Staff & Senior Woman Administrator, OU Athletics
Bob Funk Jr.
CEO, Prodigal
Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Global Growth, Express Employment Professionals
Steve Hahn
President, Central States, AT&T
Karen Hancock
Senior Associate Athletic Director & Senior Woman Administrator, Oklahoma State Athletics
Jorge Hernandez
President, Tango Public Relations
Brent Hubbard
Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, INTEGRIS Health
Court Jeske
Partner, Echo
President, OKC for Soccer
Sean Jones
President, Women’s Premier Soccer League
Founder & Partner, Oklahoma City FC
CEO, The Broadway Clinic
Christian Kanady
Founding Partner & CEO, Echo
Tim McLaughlin
Partner & Co-Founder, Square Deal Capital
Fred Mendoza
Founder & Chairman, Oklahoma Hispanic Institute
Matt Mercer
President, Oklahoma Soccer Association
Mark Moore
CEO, Bob Moore Auto Group
Co-Owner & Manager, Oklahoma City 1889 FC
Shani Nealy
Senior Vice President of Administration, Urban League of Greater OKC
Ran Oliver
Co-President & CEO, Viking Minerals
Salvador Ontiveros
President & CEO, Latino Community Development Agency
Edurne Pineda
Head Consul, Consulate of Mexico, Oklahoma City
Matt Pinnell
Lt. Governor, State of Oklahoma
Dr. Jamie Polk
Superintendent, Oklahoma City Public Schools
Adam Rainbolt
President - Oklahoma City, BancFirst Insurance Services
Bill Raynor
Interim Athletic Director, Oklahoma City University
Sarah Roberts
Vice President of Programs, Inasmuch Foundation
Dr. Mautra Staley Jones
President, Oklahoma City Community College
Suzie Symcox
Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, First Fidelity Bank
Sean Trauschke
Chairman, President, & CEO, OG&E
Stan Wagnon
Vice President for Athletics, University of Central Oklahoma
Additional members will be announced in the coming weeks.
