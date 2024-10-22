OKC For Soccer Names Founding Committee Members

OKC for Soccer has announced the founding members of its committee, which they say are a diverse group of community leaders tasked with developing the professional soccer club in Oklahoma City that includes both women's and men's teams.

By: News 9

-

OKC for Soccer, Oklahoma City’s professional soccer club initiative, has announced the founding members of its committee.

A press release said they would have a diverse panel of 33 local civic, business, sports, and cultural leaders who they think represent all of Oklahoma City.

They said the OKC for Soccer Committee aims to reflect the vibrant community of Oklahoma City and ensure broad representation in the club’s development.

“We have been blown away by the enthusiasm and groundswell of support surrounding professional soccer in Oklahoma City, especially the prospect of adding a women’s team,” said Court Jeske, partner at Echo, the majority investor in the OKC for Soccer initiative. “As we continue to reimagine the future of soccer in our city, we are thrilled to have advisors joining us from key corners of our region. Their wide-ranging perspectives and unique insights will be critical to shaping a vision that is truly representative of our community.”

OKC for Soccer is led by Echo, who recently became Energy FC's majority owner and plans to launch a brand review that includes adding a women’s team.

Investment Group Brings Soccer Back To OKC With Reimagined Team And Stadium

Oklahoma City Soccer Movement Grows With Plans for New Stadium

Echo said the initiative emphasizes community input to ensure the new soccer club reflects Oklahoma City's identity and aspirations today and in the future.

The committee's founding members are listed below (in alphabetical order).

Bill Anoatubby

Governor, Chickasaw Nation

Donna Bartley

President, Bartley Industries

Mike Beckham

CEO, Simple Modern

Brian Byrnes

Senior Vice President, Business Operations, Oklahoma City Thunder

Nathan Cao

Founder & President, Omega Investments LLC

Advisory Board Member, Greater OKC Asian Chamber of Commerce

Board Member, OKC Asian District Cultural Association

David Castillo

President & CEO, Greater OKC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Zac Craig

President, Visit OKC

Mackenzie Dilbeck

Executive Associate Athletics Director | Chief of Staff & Senior Woman Administrator, OU Athletics

Bob Funk Jr.

CEO, Prodigal

Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Global Growth, Express Employment Professionals

Steve Hahn

President, Central States, AT&T

Karen Hancock

Senior Associate Athletic Director & Senior Woman Administrator, Oklahoma State Athletics

Jorge Hernandez

President, Tango Public Relations

Brent Hubbard

Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, INTEGRIS Health

Court Jeske

Partner, Echo

President, OKC for Soccer

Sean Jones

President, Women’s Premier Soccer League

Founder & Partner, Oklahoma City FC

CEO, The Broadway Clinic

Christian Kanady

Founding Partner & CEO, Echo

Tim McLaughlin

Partner & Co-Founder, Square Deal Capital

Fred Mendoza

Founder & Chairman, Oklahoma Hispanic Institute

Matt Mercer

President, Oklahoma Soccer Association

Mark Moore

CEO, Bob Moore Auto Group

Co-Owner & Manager, Oklahoma City 1889 FC

Shani Nealy

Senior Vice President of Administration, Urban League of Greater OKC

Ran Oliver

Co-President & CEO, Viking Minerals

Salvador Ontiveros

President & CEO, Latino Community Development Agency

Edurne Pineda

Head Consul, Consulate of Mexico, Oklahoma City

Matt Pinnell

Lt. Governor, State of Oklahoma

Dr. Jamie Polk

Superintendent, Oklahoma City Public Schools

Adam Rainbolt

President - Oklahoma City, BancFirst Insurance Services

Bill Raynor

Interim Athletic Director, Oklahoma City University

Sarah Roberts

Vice President of Programs, Inasmuch Foundation

Dr. Mautra Staley Jones

President, Oklahoma City Community College

Suzie Symcox

Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer, First Fidelity Bank

Sean Trauschke

Chairman, President, & CEO, OG&E

Stan Wagnon

Vice President for Athletics, University of Central Oklahoma

Additional members will be announced in the coming weeks.