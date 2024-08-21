Investment Group Brings Soccer Back To OKC With Reimagined Team And Stadium

A group is investing in the future of soccer in Oklahoma City and reimagining Energy FC into a soccer club with a new name, a men's and women's team, and a brand new stadium.

By: News 9

Exciting developments are coming for Oklahoma City's Pro Soccer Club, Energy FC, including a billion-dollar stadium coming to Lower Bricktown and possibly a women's team.

Court Jeske, the president of Echo Soccer, who oversees Energy FC, joined News 9 to discuss upcoming plans.

Jeske said that after the team went on hiatus due to stadium issues, an investment group wanted to bring them back with some upgrades.

“It's time to bring professional soccer back to Oklahoma City,” Jeske said. “We love the fact that the Energy has built a great foundation here, but we are going to re-imagine this club as one that represents all of Oklahoma City going forward for the next 50 years.”

Jeske said that several changes will occur, such as a new name and the incorporation of a professional women's team.

“Trying to understand what was important to the community, what was important to the city leaders, and what's important to the fans, and one thing that was abundantly clear was that here as we sit in 2024, we should have a professional club that incorporates opportunities for men and women equally," Jeske said.

He said the new stadium would be in downtown Oklahoma City, and they wanted to utilize MAPS' investment to create something great for the city.

“We're going to have one of the best soccer stadiums in the world, right? It will be used for all different sports, but it will be the home for the women's and men's teams, and so we want to do some very cool things,” Jeske said.

He said a part of their new vision would involve giving the soccer club a new name. They are going by OKC For Soccer, but they want the community to get involved.

“This is as much a story about Oklahoma City as it is about the sport of soccer, right? So we'll ask everyone to go to OKC For Soccer, give us feedback, follow the story, help us build this club, because it never would have reached the opportunity it could have if it was the Energy,” Jeske said.

Jeske said the stadium will open in 2027 at the latest, but they are working hard to create opportunities for the teams to play before that.

He said they hope this adds another element to the growth of Oklahoma City.

“There is so much going on in the city for people to be proud of,” Jeske said. “This is going to add another dynamic and having a professional team that has a women's and men's component will just be a great advertisement not only to the rest of the state but the rest of the world."

For more information, go to OKC For Soccer's website.