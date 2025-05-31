Provider sees remarkable progress with ODMHSAS on same day department head is fired

A mental health provider reports progress with Oklahoma’s mental health department on the same day its commissioner was ousted.

By: Elizabeth Fitz

A mental health and substance abuse provider told News 9 on Friday that she saw remarkable progress with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services on the same day the state legislature ousted Commissioner Allie Friesen from her position.

Janet Cizek, a contracted mental health and substance abuse services provider for ODMHSAS, said she and other providers have been seeking answers from the agency regarding ambiguous and concerning emails sent by the department earlier this year.

"Over time, probably in the last three months, it's gotten very difficult where information had not been provided to us. We were getting emails about contracts being cancelled."

With concerns about not getting paid or having contracts rescinded, providers turned to legislators for answers.

"We as providers were trying to communicate with the department and we were not getting returned emails. Our only recourse is to go to our legislators and say, ‘this is happening and we don't know what to do.’"

On late Thursday night, an overwhelming majority of the Oklahoma House and Senate voted to remove Allie Friesen, the head of the State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, effective immediately.

Earlier in the day, however, Cizek said her concerns were finally answered in a meeting with department leaders.

"Whether or not that's because Commissioner Friesen is no longer going to be there, I don't know, but I do feel hopeful that as a provider, we are seeing things go back to some sort of normalcy regarding communication with the department."

The agency responded to Cizek’s comments and Friesen’s removal with the following statement:

“ODMHSAS has taken decisive steps in recent months to confront long-standing operational and financial challenges, proactively seeking oversight and support from the executive branch, the Legislature, and independent auditors, accountants, and investigators.

While many of these reviews are still in progress, ODMHSAS has already begun implementing initial recommendations. Experts have advised that fully addressing the agency’s entrenched systemic issues will require at least 18 months of sustained effort.

Though the path ahead is challenging, ODMHSAS is staffed by deeply committed public servants. Our leadership remains focused on working in partnership with Governor Stitt, legislative leaders, and the governing board to uphold a shared commitment to transparency, meaningful reform, and improved care for Oklahoma’s most vulnerable citizens.”