Activity At Lindsay Bank Following Closure And Takeover

By: News 9

There was a noticeable activity Saturday night at the First National Bank of Lindsay, which abruptly closed on Friday. Viewers reported seeing workers installing a new sign indicating the takeover by First Bank & Trust.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) closed the bank after uncovering "false and deceptive bank records suggesting fraud," which the OCC stated led to the depletion of the bank's capital. Additionally, the OCC found that the bank was in an unsafe or unsound condition to conduct business.

The situation has prompted the OCC to refer the matter to the United States Department of Justice for further investigation.