Bronchos Retain President's Cup In Wild Shootout

No. 11 Central Oklahoma and Northeastern State battled for The President's Cup in an incredible blow-for-blow fight that ended with the Bronchos hoisting the cup for the 10th consecutive game.

By: UCO Bronchos Sports

Central 64, Northeastern 57.

"We knew we were going to get everything they had and we sure did," UCO head coach Adam Dorrel said. "They are such a better team than their record shows and they let us have it. I'm proud of the guys for responding and not giving up and finding a way to get it done."

UCO took a 7-0 lead after Jaylen Cottrell took the first play of the game 75 yards for a rushing touchdown. NSU then went 85 yards on four plays to tie the game and fans were in for a show as the scoring continued throughout the day.

The Bronchos had given up just one score in the first quarter in the first six games of the season combined, but trailed NSU 23-14 after the first frame Saturday afternoon.

By halftime, the Bronchos were down 40-21.

It was the third quarter that changed the game though. UCO forced a punt for the first time in the game, a 3 & out for the hosts coming out of halftime. Then Jett Huff connected with Ashton Schumann for a 33-yard touchdown and the comeback was on.

UCO outscored NSU 22-3 in the third quarter, tying the game 43-43 heading to the final frame.

Northeastern scored on the first play of the fourth quarter to go back in front and led 57-43 with 13:23 to play.

Cottrell capped off a 75-yard scoring drive with a 26-yard touchdown. Huff hit Jacob Delso for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Then Cottrell scored the game winner with 6:27 left on a 5-yard rush to put the Bronchos up 64-57.

Jack Puckett had a strip sack and Lemuel Gordon recovered the fumble to give UCO the ball back. The Bronchos nearly ran out the clock, but then missed a 33-yard field-goal attempt to give NSU one last chance.

On the final possession, UCO got a stop on 4th & 2 from its own 38-yard line to force the turnover on downs. The Bronchos knelt down twice to run out the clock on the win.

Cottrell led the offensive effort with 202 yards on 16 carries and the three touchdowns. William Mason added 85 yards on 14 carries. UCO had 290 yards rushing in the game.

Huff went 17-for-27 passing for 319 yards and four touchdown passes. He also threw three interceptions and was sacked three times, including one that resulted in a lost fumble.

Schumann finished with a team-high 98 yards receiving and one score. Terrill Davis had four receptions for 92 yards. Delso finished with 42 yards on three catches and one score. Dominique Dunn (2-34) had one touchdown, and Madison Ridgeway caught one pass for a 20-yard touchdown.

Puckett's 12 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles led the defensive effort. Gordon had a solo sack as well. Zane Adams and Wesley Hudson were credited with half-sacks. Noah West and David Williams both had interceptions in the game.

Central Oklahoma improved to 7-0 for the first time 20 years with Saturday's win. The Bronchos will host No. 7 Pittsburg State (6-1, 5-1 MIAA) for Homecoming Saturday, Oct. 26th in a game that will on live television in the Oklahoma City and Kansas City markets, as well as The MIAA Network.