2 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash Near NB I-35 At Britton

Traffic is slowed at Interstate 35 near the Brittion exit due to a crash, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

Two people were injured in a multi-car crash near northbound Interstate 35 at Britton Saturday evening, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a driver going southbound crashed through the cable barrier and struck four vehicles in the northbound lane.

OHP says the driver told troopers they veered after they were cut off.

Two people were taken to the hospital, according to OHP.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.