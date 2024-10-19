The Hot Seat: Election Security Discussion With House Speaker Charles McCall

News 9 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell sat down with Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall to discuss election security.

By: News 9

How secure are elections in Oklahoma?

Speaker McCall: Oklahoma is ranked among the most secure in the country in terms of its elections security, and that's something that the Oklahoma legislature continues to work on year in and year out. You could go you can look at the Heritage Foundation ranks all the states in the country on election integrity and election security. Oklahoma is among the top states, but we're always looking for ways to make them more secure. And every year, every legislative session, we run something to try to tighten those up. Because at the end of the day, regardless of what the outcome is, you just want to you want that election to be over. And everybody knows it was a fair election in the state of Oklahoma, that person is duly elected by the people of the state.

State Question 834: Is Citizen-Only Voting Necessary?

Speaker McCall: Absolutely, it's necessary. And it's a question that's going to go to the people and I predict overwhelming support for that which will place in our state's constitution here in Oklahoma, that you have to be a citizen of the state to vote here, which is the highest level of law in our land. (In response to critics who say people who are not citizens can't vote.) I would say, be wary of anyone who says this is unnecessary in this day and time, what we've seen with the Biden administration these last four years in Washington DC, is no control over illegal immigration, and so it's turned every state into a border state. Oklahoma is not an exception, and it's very important, and it will be an overwhelming statement by the people of the state of Oklahoma that, this still remains to be important to them, and it's going to be codified in the Oklahoma constitution.