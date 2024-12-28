The Hot Seat: Lawmakers Reflect On 2024 Wins, Challenges Ahead Of 2025 Session

Oklahoma Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt and Oklahoma Rep. Cyndi Munson joined Scott Mitchell on the "Hot Seat" program to reflect on the state legislature's accomplishments in 2024 and look ahead to priorities for the 2025 session.

By: News 9

-

Oklahoma Senate Minority Leader Julia Kirt and Oklahoma Rep. Cyndi Munson joined Scott Mitchell on the "Hot Seat" program to reflect on the state legislature's accomplishments in 2024 and look ahead to priorities for the 2025 session.

The discussion touched on eliminating the state sales tax on groceries, expanding higher education access, and the need to address child care and workforce development challenges.

Eliminating Grocery Tax, Expanding Higher Ed Access

"First and foremost is the elimination of the state sales tax on groceries, an effort led by my predecessor, former Minority Leader, Emily Virgin, who put forth a really great interim study and really got the conversation going on this particular policy that we know helps all Oklahomans and especially working families," Munson said.

Munson praised the bipartisan effort that led to Gov. Kevin Stitt signing the grocery tax elimination into law earlier this year.

The lawmakers also highlighted the expansion of the Oklahoma's Promise tuition assistance program to include Oklahomans with disabilities.

Addressing Child Care, Workforce Needs

However, Munson and Kirt acknowledged more work is needed, particularly around child care access and affordability.

"We didn't do enough around child care access. We know that we have child care deserts all across our state, both in rural and urban Oklahoma. There's a lot of work that needs to be done when it comes to accessibility and affordability for our families and getting folks back into the workforce, especially after COVID," Munson said.

The lawmakers also stressed the importance of strengthening the state's workforce system and supporting career advancement opportunities for Oklahomans.

Legislation on Sexual Abuse, Maternal Health

Kirt highlighted legislation passed in 2024 to address sexual abuse and maternal mortality, led by former Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd and Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, respectively.

"We had former leader Kay Floyd had continued work on our sexual abuse and rape kits, something that she has spent much of her career trying to make progress, to make sure that we're doing right by people with the ability to prosecute individuals who rape someone," Kirt said.

Kirt also praised Dossett's efforts to improve health outcomes for new mothers and babies in Oklahoma.

Sustaining Progress in Education

Looking ahead, the lawmakers emphasized the need to maintain support for programs like the "Inspired to Teach" initiative, which aims to attract and retain quality educators in the state.

"We're seeing the results of that now, attracting people back into the career, the honored career, of education by supporting them. We have to not undermine that over and over again," Kirt said.