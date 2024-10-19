Kingfisher Tops Star Spencer 41-22 With Explosive Offense

Kingfisher’s offense came out firing Friday night, as Santiago Ortega broke free for a 30-yard touchdown on the Yellowjackets' first offensive snap, setting the tone for a 41-22 victory over Star Spencer.

Friday, October 18th 2024, 11:25 pm

By: News 9


Kingfisher’s offense came out firing Friday night, as Santiago Ortega broke free for a 30-yard touchdown on the Yellowjackets' first offensive snap, setting the tone for a 41-22 victory over Star Spencer.

Leading 14-0 in the second quarter, Star Spencer's Coreyion Morgan connected with Cameron Brown on a deep pass inside the five-yard line, but a celebration penalty stalled the drive. Kingfisher responded quickly, with Jhett Birdwell hitting Jackson Willbanks for a 69-yard touchdown, sealing the win for the Yellowjackets.

Kingfisher dominated from start to finish, improving their season with a convincing win.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 18th, 2024

October 18th, 2024

October 18th, 2024

October 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 19th, 2024

October 19th, 2024

October 19th, 2024

October 19th, 2024