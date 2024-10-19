Kingfisher Tops Star Spencer 41-22 With Explosive Offense

Kingfisher’s offense came out firing Friday night, as Santiago Ortega broke free for a 30-yard touchdown on the Yellowjackets' first offensive snap, setting the tone for a 41-22 victory over Star Spencer.

By: News 9

Leading 14-0 in the second quarter, Star Spencer's Coreyion Morgan connected with Cameron Brown on a deep pass inside the five-yard line, but a celebration penalty stalled the drive. Kingfisher responded quickly, with Jhett Birdwell hitting Jackson Willbanks for a 69-yard touchdown, sealing the win for the Yellowjackets.

Kingfisher dominated from start to finish, improving their season with a convincing win.