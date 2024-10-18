Braum's An Affair Of The Heart Opens At Oklahoma City Fairgrounds

Braum's An Affair of the Heart opened Friday morning, inviting hundreds of vendors and visitors to the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.

Friday, October 18th 2024, 9:45 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Affair of the Heart sponsored by Braum's returned to the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds this week, inviting hundreds of small business owners and visitors to the marketplace.

For this week's event, more than 400 crafters and other small business owners are already set up for the event, which started Friday morning.

Admission is $12, but kids 12 and under can enter at no cost.

The event runs through Sunday.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
