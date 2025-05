A collision involving a train in Edmond Wednesday night is under investigation.

By: Christian Hans

Edmond Police said a woman was hit and killed by a train on the tracks Wednesday night.

The Edmond Police Department says a train hit the woman at around 11 p.m. near West Danforth Road and North Broadway.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area for several hours overnight into Thursday, but the area has since reopened.

The woman's name has not been released.