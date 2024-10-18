OSU Traveling To Utah To Face BYU As Sooners Welcome South Carolina In Norman

Oklahoma State plays against BYU Friday night as the Sooners prepare for their Saturday matchup against South Carolina.

By: News On 6, News 9

After a bye week for Oklahoma State and a Red River Rivalry loss for Oklahoma, both teams are looking to improve this week.

On Friday, the Cowboys take the field in Provo, Utah, to face Brigham Young University.

The Cowboys and the Cougars have met only three times before, although OSU has won each matchup.

The Cowboys-Cougars game kicks off at 9:15 p.m.

The Sooners suffered a devastating 34-3 blowout loss to the Texas Longhorns, reminiscent of the team's 49-0 shutout loss in 2022.

However, the Sooners return to Norman for Saturday's game against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, led by former OU assistant head coach Shane Beamer.

Saturday's matchup will be the first time in history the two teams take the field against one another, and with the Sooners hoping to become bowl-eligible, this is a win the team needs.

The Sooners-Gamecocks game kicks off at 11:45 a.m.