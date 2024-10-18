City Of Duncan Resuming Water Cutoffs For Unpaid Utility Bills

The City of Duncan will resume cutoffs of water utilities for households with long overdue payments, city leaders say.

By: News 9

The grace period for overdue utility payments in the City of Duncan has now expired, and water cutoffs are expected to resume, city leaders say.

City leaders say they stopped cutoffs in 2023 when there were issues replacing water meters with smart meters.

The city now says they are owed more than $1 million in overdue accounts, but some residents say their accounts are wrong and refuse to pay until they are fixed.

“None of it ever got fixed, nothing was ever adjusted,” Duncan resident Daniel Slate said. “In fact, it climbed higher than I ever anticipated.”

City leaders say glitches within the new system were addressed early o, and the new meters are now giving exact usage numbers.