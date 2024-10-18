OU Health Researchers Awarded $17 Million Grant To Improve Cancer Outcomes In Native American Communities

After a recent study found Native Americans are 73% more likely to die from cancer than the general population, OU Health researchers say they want to change that fact. After being awarded $17.2 million from a grant, health experts say that goal is now in reach.

-

Researchers at OU Health are working to improve the outcome of cancer treatment for Native American communities in Oklahoma, health experts say.

After a recent study found Native Americans are 73% more likely to die from cancer than the general population, OU Health researchers say they want to change that fact.

The National Institutes of Health awarded OU Health $17.2 million to help researchers partner with tribal nations and communities to improve cancer outcomes. The grant, known as the “Improving Cancer Outcomes in Native American Communities” or ICON, will help researchers understand health problems affecting Native American communities.

“It’s the reason I came to do this,” Dr. Dorothy Rhoades, professor of medicine at OU Health Sciences and director of the Native American Center for Cancer Health Equity, said.

Other researchers at OU Health say a lack of resources worsens the impact on these communities.

“The resources are often the least in the areas that have the greatest health need,” said Dr. Mark Doescher, associate director of community outreach and engagement at the Stephenson Cancer Center and professor of family and preventive medicine at OU Health. “We have the fourth highest mortality rates in the nation.”

Doescher said Native Americans are at the top of the list for poor cancer outcomes. Minority communities often face high poverty and lack of access to health care delivery.

The Native American Center for Cancer Health Equity at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center will lead the work with the grant, regardless, Doescher said doctors must find solutions.

“It matters,” he said.

Doescher and Rhoades are working together and said they plan to use the $17 million grant over five years to improve lung cancer screening.

Doescher said U.S. House Rep. Tom Cole was instrumental in securing that funding.

Rhoades said initially, they will focus on cancer prevention and screenings.

“One is looking at the heavy metals in water,” Rhoades said. “[Screening] reduces the mortality for lung cancer by twenty percent.”

While health care has improved when it comes to the latest technology, Doescher said those improvements are not always seen.

“That doesn't mean it’s well coordinated,” Doescher said.

Doctors say they will work to simplify the health care system so that it is easier for people to navigate, improving coordination between cancer researchers and tribal health systems.

“We are trying to develop a system where we talk to each other more,” Rhoades said. “Develop a system that will be sustainable.”

Rhoades says with better collaboration, they will help catch more cancer cases sooner.

“I mean that’s the name of the game with cancer,” Doescher said.

For Dr. Rhoades, this work goes beyond her profession. She said she understands the issues facing her community and she knows the path to take to solve them.

“I’m from the Native American community,” she said. “I’m very eager and excited. It’s the motivating reason why I'm doing this.”