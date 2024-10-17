Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant Closes Last OKC Location

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant announced the chain's Bricktown location in Oklahoma City will be shutting its doors after three decades of operation.

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, a chain with locations across the United States, is closing that last remaining Oklahoma City location.

The restaurant near West Memorial Road and North May Avenue is no longer open, meaning the only remaining locations in Oklahoma are in Tulsa.

In a statement to News 9, a spokesperson said,

The decision to close this location was difficult but is due to circumstances beyond our control. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our customers for their patronage over the years.

This closure comes less than a month after the chain restaurant announced the closure of its Bricktown location.

According to a sign posted to the location's front entrance in early October, the restaurant has closed, although no clear indication as to why has been provided.

The sign reads:

"Regrettably, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant in Bricktown has closed. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patronage.

If you have gift cards with outstanding balances, we welcome you to use them in our other Abuelo's restaurants nationwide.

Sincerely,

Abuelo's Management

Oklahoma City, OK"