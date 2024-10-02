Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant Closes Bricktown Location After 30 Years Of Operation

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant announced the chain's Bricktown location in Oklahoma City will be shutting its doors after three decades of operation.

By: News 9

Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant, a restaurant chain with locations across the United States, announced the closure of its Bricktown, Oklahoma City location.

According to a sign posted to the location's front entrance, the restaurant has closed, although no clear indication as to why has been provided.

The sign reads:

"Regrettably, Abuelo's Mexican Restaurant in Bricktown has closed. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patronage.

If you have gift cards with outstanding balances, we welcome you to use them in our other Abuelo's restaurants nationwide.

Sincerely,

Abuelo's Management

Oklahoma City, OK"

The chain's other Oklahoma City location, located near West Memorial Road and North May Avenue, remains open, as do the other two locations in Tulsa.

According to the Oklahoma Secretary of State, the Bricktown location has been open since 1994.