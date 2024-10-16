Gilgeous-Alexander Leads Scoring In Thunder's 124-94 Win Over Denver

In the Oklahoma City Thunder's second-to-last NBA preseason matchup, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led both teams in scoring on the path to the Thunder's 124-94 win over Denver.

By: News On 6, News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder came out on top in the team's second-to-last NBA preseason game over the Denver Nuggets, with a final home game ahead of the official start date of the 2024-25 season.

Thunder star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led both teams in scoring with 19. Denver's Michael Porter Jr. trailed slightly with 15 points to his name, but Oklahoma City's Isaiah Joe and Jalen Williams both scored 14 for the Thunder.

From the three-point line, the Thunder led the Nuggets both in shot attempts (46 to 40) as well as made baskets (17 to 10).

Next for the Thunder, the team returns home to welcome the Atlanta Hawks, led by former Sooners player and Norman, Oklahoma native Trae Young.

Tipoff for the Thunder-Hawks game is 7 p.m. on Thursday.