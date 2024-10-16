'Disappointing And Indefensible': Jury Finds Mismanagement In Governor's Education Pandemic Relief Funds

A multi-county grand jury investigating the state's use of covid-relief funding confirms significant mismanagement and misspending of millions of dollars.

The funds were meant to reduce disruption to education during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the grand jury did not report any criminal action or willful corruption but characterized the handling of the grant money as 'irresponsible, disappointing and indefensible.'

In 2020, Governor Stitt set up the Governor's Emergency Educational Relief Fund, or GEER Fund, using $18 million in federal grant money.

A third party known as ClassWallet was hired to distribute the funds.

Drummond called for this grand jury investigation after dismissing the Governor's lawsuit blaming ClassWallet for the misuse of funds.

Drummond says this investigation aimed at looking into how and why the state failed to properly manage the federal dollars.

The jury's report concludes that the state did not set up administrative safeguards and gave control to private individuals who did not have the experience to oversee the programs.

"It is important to note the grand jury didn't find any criminal misconduct, but it did find that the state of Oklahoma needs to do a better job for agencies that receive more than $10 million in funding. We need to make sure proper protocols are in place to avoid this type of negligent action," Rep. Jon Echols said.

On the state level, the grand jury's findings are final, but a federal audit is still possible.

This could lead to Oklahoma having to pay back the misspent GEER funds.

Governor Kevin Stitt responded to the grand jury's findings in a statement saying in part, 'The state trusted a vendor, that vendor failed to do its job. The AG has weaponized a grand jury to sign off on a press statement his office prepared.'

State Superintendent Ryan Walters also released that said in part, '[He] has prioritized carefully and efficiently using taxpayer funds. Unfortunately, in this case, the vendor involved did not adhere to the same standards.'