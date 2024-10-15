Woman Sentenced To Life In Prison For Death Of 3-Year-Old Granddaughter

A 60-year-old woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her 3-year-old granddaughter whose body was found in a trash can in 2022.

By: News 9

-

A 60-year-old Oklahoma City grandmother has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of her granddaughter.

Police say 3-year-old Riley Nolan's body was found in a trash can at a home in southwest Oklahoma City in 2022.

Nolan's grandmother, Becky Vreeland, was arrested and charged with Nolan's murder in the first degree.

Detective Shares Disturbing Details In Grandmother’s Court Hearing For 3-Year-Old’s Death

Investigators believe Nolan’s body had been in the trash can for days when police discovered her body in a recycling bin.

A medical examiner's report revealed Nolan's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

Vreeland will spend at least 85% of her sentence in prison before she would ever be eligible for parole.

Related Stories:



