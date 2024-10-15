Youth Summit Aims To Empower Young Men In Oklahoma City

The Reach Forward Foundation is hosting a Youth Summit in Oklahoma City today on Tuesday to empower young men with essential life skills and guidance.

A local foundation is hosting a youth summit to encourage youth in the metro called Project Genius.

The Reach Forward Foundation is collaborating with mentors and organizations across Oklahoma City to support young men, emphasizing the importance of guidance and personal development.

Frederick Montgomery, with the Reach Forward Foundation, and Kimray CEO Thomas Hill spoke about the significance of their mission.

"It’s so important to reach young men because we’re in a state right now where we’re battling to teach these young men about how to be prepared for the future," Montgomery said.

He said there has been a decline in the confidence of young men over the last five years, leaving many feeling confused and stressed about their futures after high school.

Thomas said he believes fostering a sense of intrinsic worth is crucial for empowering youth.

"I think that it’s really important for people to understand where their value comes from. Our society is sending lots of negative signals about where our value comes from… everybody’s value is intrinsic and equal."

Montgomery said the mission of the Reach Forward Foundation is to advise the youth in the Oklahoma City metro.

“We give the whole package; we want to prepare you for college or other jobs that you might be interested in,” Montgomery said.

He said they focus on financial literacy and life skills, aiming to prepare young men for societal success.

The Youth Summit, part of the Reach Forward initiative, will take place on Tuesday from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Crossing Community Center.

The event will feature breakout sessions on topics including team health and financial literacy and practical advice on personal presentation.