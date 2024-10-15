Oklahoma City Police Identify Armed Woman, 77, Fatally Shot By Officers

Oklahoma City police have identified the armed woman shot and killed by officers last week in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Police say 77-year-old Annette Prince was in a vehicle near Northwest 122nd Street and MacArthur Boulevard last Thursday when she shot the driver twice.

The driver then jumped out of the vehicle and was run over, according to investigators.

Prince attempted to leave the scene and pointed a gun at officers, who then fatally shot her, police said.

Seven officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.

The driver, who was run over, was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.