1 Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting In NW OKC

By: News 9

A woman is dead following an officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.

According to OCPD, the woman fired shots before officers returned fire. Police say it is unclear if she was firing shots at anyone or if she was firing shots in the air.

Police say the woman was involved in a collision in the area prior to the shooting.

The woman was shot and died after being transported to the hospital.

OCPD says seven officers were involved in the shooting and have all been placed on administrative leave.

OCPD says no others were injured in the shooting.